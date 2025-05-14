Clock ticking toward New Jersey Transit rail strike

Toni Yates the latest on the potential strike on Friday and how commuters may be impacted.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Time is running out for NJ Transit and its rail engineers to reach an agreeement to avert a walkout by the union early Friday.

A walkout at midnight on Friday would halt all NJ Transit commuter trains, which provide heavily used public transit routes between New York City's Penn Station on one side of the Hudson River and communities in northern New Jersey on the other.

A rail strike would impact some 350,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City. NJ Transit is the nation's third largest transit system operating buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips.

Wages and working conditions have been the main sticking points of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

New Jersey Transit and BLET representatives met Monday with the National Mediation Board in Washington, D.C., to continue negotiations. There was no public BLET statement following the National Mediation Board meeting, nor did BLET immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

If the engineers do walk off the job, NJ Transit plans to increase bus service, saying it would add "very limited" capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and will contract with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional park-and-ride locations during weekday peak periods.

However, the agency notes that the buses would not be able to handle anywhere close to the same number of passengers, urging people who can work from home to do so if there is a strike.

NYC Emergency Management says it is closely coordinating with NJ TRANSIT and partner agencies ahead of a potential disruption on Friday. If a rail strike happens, the agency advises commuters to be prepared for crowding, delays, and limited capacity on other transit options.

The potential strike is already causing some disruptions. On Monday, NJ Transit said it will not operate train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for Shakira concerts scheduled for Thursday night and Friday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced scheduled lane closures at its Hudson River crossings will be delayed on the evenings of Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16, to ease vehicular travel for Shakira fans who plan to drive to and from MetLife Stadium in light of canceled mass transit options.

Planned overnight lane closures that typically begin as early as 9 p.m. at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge will be delayed until at least 1 a.m. to accommodate increased vehicular traffic.

It's not clear yet if NJ Transit will be providing service for Beyonce fans planning to attend her shows scheduled at MetLife from May 22 to 29.

