Several injured after tanker truck flipped onto 2 cars in Bernardsville, New Jersey

BERNARDSVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tanker truck crash in New Jersey left several injured on Wednesday, police say.

It happened just before 8:45 a.m. on Anderson Hill Road in Bernardsville.

Police say the tanker truck carrying 8,000 pounds of gasoline flipped on top of two cars.

Several people were hurt, and police said one person may still be trapped under the truck.

Emergency crews say the tanker was not totally full. so the leakage was minimal.

Police are advising commuters to avoid the area.

