Firefighters rescue woman trapped on roof of burning home in North Plainfield, New Jersey

Anthony Johnson has the latest from North Plainfield.

Anthony Johnson has the latest from North Plainfield.

Anthony Johnson has the latest from North Plainfield.

Anthony Johnson has the latest from North Plainfield.

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue took place Friday morning after a fire erupted inside a home in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

A fire apparently broke out in the basement of a single-family home around 1:30 a.m.

Flames quickly raced through the structure as the local fire department arrived on the scene.

A woman on the rooftop was afraid to come down so, the fire department extended a ladder to help 27-year-old Yaritza Perez escape.

The rest of the family got out safely, including the family dog Mina, who escaped unharmed.

The fire did extensive damage to the structure at 489 Richard Way.

Firefighters from the nearby towns of Plainfield and Watchung offered mutual aide in knocking down the fire and bringing it under control.

Workers came Friday afternoon and quickly boarded up the house.

A worker told Eyewitness News there is so much damage inside the structure, it could take up to a year to rebuild.

But the family made it out alive and safe and that's all that matters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.