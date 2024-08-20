Oregon man accused of bomb threat hoaxes targeting Jewish hospitals in New York in 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Oregon man was charged on Tuesday after he allegedly made bomb threats targeting Jewish hospitals in New York back in 2021, U.S. officials say.

Domagoj Patkovic, 31, is accused of making anonymous phone calls making violent threats, including threats to detonate explosive devices, to at least six Jewish hospitals and care centers.

Patkovic would also livestream the calls to others others on an online social media and electronic communications service.

"As alleged, the defendant and his coconspirators, motivated by their hatred of Jewish people, targeted Jewish hospitals and care centers in New York City and on Long Island with hoax bomb threats, needlessly endangering patients and staff by creating chaos and alarm," said United States Attorney Peace.

Officials said one of Patkovic's hoax threats resulted in a partial evacuation and lockdown of an entire hospital on Long Island.

"The FBI will not tolerate those who utilize hoax bomb threat schemes to satisfy their anti-Semitic beliefs and endanger the wellbeing of our communities," added FBI Acting Assistant Director in Charge Curtis.

If convicted, Patkvoic faces 155 years in prison.

