Cardinal Dolan, Catholic Charities distribute food to families in the Bronx to mark Holy Thursday

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities distributed meals to families outside Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities distributed meals to families outside Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities distributed meals to families outside Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities distributed meals to families outside Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Christians around the world and here at home are marking Holy Thursday, the day that commemorates Jesus Christ's last supper.

In the Bronx, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities distributed food to families in need outside Saint Thomas Aquinas Church.

Cardinal Dolan, head of the Archdiocese of New York, blessed the food before it was handed out.

"It's not just that we've got to give the people a bag of food, 'hey there you go, hey there's what you need,' but they are shopping," Cardinal Dolan said. "They are actually here. They've got their menus, and they are going to shop for the supplies they need when they welcome their families and neighbors for their Easter meals."

More than 400 families received food, including fresh fruit, vegetables, salmon and eggs.

Kemberly Richardson has more on the local celebrity.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.