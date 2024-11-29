MTA Metro-North Railroad to light up rails with first-ever holiday lights train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA Metro-North Railroad is lighting up its passengers' rides with its first-ever holiday lights train.
Starting Friday, the holiday lights train will run on three Metro-North lines and operate through New Year's.
You can catch the train on the following lines:
"I'm thrilled that Metro-North can bring the joy, beauty and lights of the season to all of our riders on their way to work, school or to see family and friends during the holidays, and to those who see it roll through their towns," said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi. "Metro-North is the safest, most reliable, greenest and most festive way to get to the many holiday destinations in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut."
Passengers can expect the train to be decorated with festive exterior lights while holiday-themed safety messages will be played at selected stations.
The MTA says the holiday lights train will run on a random rotation on all three Metro-North lines at all times of the day.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.