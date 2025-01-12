New PATH train fares are in effect for riders, marking the first price increase since 2014

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Commuters will have to pay a bit more to ride the PATH train after new fare hikes went into effect for the first time in over a decade.

Starting on Sunday, a one-way trip on the PATH will cost riders $3, up from the previous $2.75 fare.

Customers who are 65 years old or older will pay a reduced fare of $1.50, up from $1.25. There are also fare increases for riders with multi-trip passes.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the first time ever is offering commuters with disabilities a new 50% reduced fare, which is expected to take effect in the summer.

To take the PATH train, riders can pay using a station's contactless fare payment system TAPP, a SmartLink Card or a pay-per-ride MetroCard. PATH currently does not accept the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's OMNY cards.

You can read more about the new PATH fares on the Port Authority's website.

The new fares mark the first price increase for PATH riders since 2014.

The Port Authority says the fare hikes are partially due to inflation, but they are also part of a multimillion dollar plan focused on improving speed, reliability and passenger experience on trains.

The fare hikes also come just a week after a new congestion pricing toll went into effect for drivers entering Manhattan.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

