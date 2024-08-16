Group of men behind at least 40 ATM robberies in New York City remain on the loose

Police say the group is behind 40 ATM burglaries in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Police say the group is behind 40 ATM burglaries in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Police say the group is behind 40 ATM burglaries in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Police say the group is behind 40 ATM burglaries in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new video in hopes someone will recognize the group behind a wide-ranging ATM robbery spree across New York City.

Police say the masked men seen in the footage are behind a total of 40 burglary incidents - three in Brooklyn, 28 in Queens and nine in the Bronx.



They say in each robbery, a group of three or four masked men breaks into businesses and takes the ATM, coin machine, merchandise and cash from the register.

In each incident, the group gets away in various vehicles with stolen plates.



The spree began with the first robbery which was reported on March 21. The last robbery took place on June 3.

Each incident took place in the overnight and early-morning hours.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.