2 fires break out overnight in Midtown e-bike rental store

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lithium-ion batteries being charged and stored in a Midtown store ignited and after firefighters put out the blaze, more e-batteries in the basement ignited in a second fire.

The overnight fires inside Bike & Scooter on West 38th Street highlighted the difficulties of fighting blazes fueled by e-bike batteries.

"We had a second fire that started in the basement, due to the water from the fire and the sprinkler activation, which then bled onto the other batteries that were being stored in the basement, causing them to have a second fire," FDNY Chief Brian Gorman said.

Hundreds of batteries were being stored in "a very significant charging and storage location, and extremely dangerous."

Many of the lithium-ion batteries discovered in the store were heated and damaged during the blaze, making them unstable and prone to catching fire.

Fire investigators said they have been to the store numerous times, writing the "appropriate violations" each time.

"We returned to reinspect many times, and we issued violations as warranted," Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Fynn said. "It is frustrating, we served them the appropriate violations each time and we continue to come back to make sure they are making progress and not acting recklessly. We are enforcing the laws that are on the books right now."

The shop rents out e-bikes, scooters and pedal bikes and also stores e-bikes and scooters for delivery workers in Midtown. Many delivery worker bikes are stored in the basement.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

