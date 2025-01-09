Reward offered in search of New York City bodega ATM robbery suspects

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is now being offered by the United Bodegas Association in their search for any information leading to the arrest of a group of robbers.

The organization has dubbed the group "The Midnight Mashers" after they were caught on surveillance video hauling off with a 200-300 pound ATM from a Queens Deli that was closed overnight.

Overall the United Bodega Association say the group has targeted 49 small businesses over the past three months, ending in tens of thousands of dollars stolen.

"When the machine isn't there, people withdraw money to buy, so they lose business," said United Bodega Association's Fernando Mateo. "They go to another bodega where an access an ATM machine."

The disturbing trend has not been limited to overnight hours either. A bodega in Brooklyn was hit during the middle of the day with the owners standing behind the counter.

"He takes the ATM, he put it on the floor, another guy comes in and they put it in the car," added Mateo.

David Tente -- executive director for the ATM Industry Association, told Eyewitness News free standing ATMS have become somewhat of a soft target.

"It's there's just as ATMs become more and more populous out there," acknowledged Tente. "The cash that they hold, as you know, keeps increasing. As, you know, things get more expensive and the stores put more cash in there for their customers.

Bodega owners feel "The Midnight Slashers" gang doesn't seem to be scared of anything or repercussions.

"We need to know if anyone knows who these guys are, where they're unloading these machines, where they are taking these machines apart," said Mateo. "We need to know that."

