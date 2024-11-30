100 pounds of pot products seized from illegal dispensary in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One hundred pounds of pot products were seized from an illegal dispensary in Manhattan.

The New York City Sheriff led a raid of the place, which is on East 10th Street in the East Village.

Nearly half of the seized goods were cannabis flowers. There were also THC edibles and vapes.

The location of the shop is what caught law enforcement's attention.

"It's a park right across the street - there's a church right across the street as well. The objective here is to ensure, one, that our communities are safe and then second project is to have the legal licensed dispensaries be able to flourish in the communities and serve the communities they're supposed to," said Sherriff Anthony Miranda.

Miranda warns that pot products from illegal dispensaries can be untested and mixed with hazardous additives.

