Battle over congesting pricing continues as Trump administration pumps brakes on program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The battle over congestion pricing continued Thursday, one day after President Donald Trump announced plans to pump the brakes on the program.

The MTA and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are taking their fight for congestion pricing to federal court after the U.S. Department of Transportation's decision to withdraw its approval for the program.

The decision fulfills Trump campaign promise of killing the tax.

"Congestion pricing is not a good situation, they're treating the people of New York very badly," Trump said. "Traffic will come down but that means they're not going to spend their money in New York, they'll go someplace else."

The MTA has touted the program's success, saying it has eased up vehicle traffic and increased foot traffic.

But the most recent roadblock is garnering mixed reactions among local leaders.

The city of Hempstead filed one of many lawsuits against the tax.

"It's a victory for common sense and really the ability to stand up for an unjust tax on people just trying to go to work and do their jobs," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

The state of New Jersey also filed a lawsuit and Gov. Phil Murphy even wrote a letter to Trump asking him to kill the program..

However, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who is running for governor, says Murphy went about this the wrong way.

"Yes, New Jersey should benefit financially from congestion pricing, but our knee-jerk reaction shouldn't be to sue," Fulop said. "I said from the beginning that that lawsuit got us nothing. It got us a loss from a legal standpoint and no money."

And even though the tolling program has proven to be successful in Midtown with decreased traffic and a boost to the economy, those who live near the Cross Bronx Expressway are celebrating the DOT's decision.

Residents there have repeatedly expressed concerns about extra congestion and pollution as a result of the controversial program.

Advocacy group South Bronx Unite is concerned over air quality in the part of the borough with the infamous nickname Asthma Alley.

Marcus Solis has the latest from Mott Haven on how the Bronx is reacting to the end of congestion pricing.

The group has dozens of air quality sensors that capture real-time data and within weeks it will have its first report analyzing environmental changes since congestion pricing went into effect.

The Trump administration's decision to halt the program did not specify when the MTA needs to stop charging the toll, but the MTA and Hochul have made it clear the cameras are staying on for the time being.

David Birdsell, Provost and Senior Vice President at Kean University, discusses Trump's influence in NYC.

