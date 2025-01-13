Congestion pricing 1st-week data shows 7.5% fewer vehicles in zone and faster travel, MTA says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Congestion pricing has been in effect for more than a full week now, and MTA officials say the numbers show traffic has decreased.

"The greatest improvements are on inbound river crossings," said MTA Deputy Chief of Policy and External Relations Juliette Michaelson. "The effect is particularly pronounced in the morning commute."

It now takes 30-40% less time to travel between Manhattan and New Jersey via the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel, the MTA said Monday in touting the effects of congestion pricing.

Numbers show, from last Sunday to Friday, between 475,000 to 561,000 cars drove into the congestion zone, a number which the MTA estimates this time of year would normally be closer to 583,000. That's a 7.5% decrease in cars.



Motorist Deep Patel was stunned. Monday rush hour was underway, and Hudson Street was wide open outside the Holland Tunnel, where traffic agents had no traffic to direct. Gone are the days when he would inch along for blocks, just trying to get home to New Jersey.

"This is unbelievable! I like this," Patel said. "I want to beat the traffic. So, for those who can afford it, it's OK. I know not everyone can, but yeah, it's all right."

Also, subway ridership appears to have slightly increased compared to this time last year. Monday through Thursday of last week saw an average of 3.7 million riders compared to around 3.47 million on the same weekdays in 2024.



Ridership on MTA express buses was up 6% compared with Jan. 2024, from 67,000 to 71,000. Ridership was still less than 90% capacity on buses.

"I think it's obvious to everybody here that it has been a very good week here in the city," said MTA Deputy Chief of Policy and External Relations Juliette Michaelson. "There is less traffic and quieter streets and I think everyone has seen it."

The MTA has not yet calculated the revenue since different vehicles pay different amounts, but the agency said it has noticed traffic is moving faster.

Buses in particular have benefited from reduced travel times, the MTA said. Cars driving crosstown have also benefited. Those trips are anywhere from 20-30% faster, the MTA said. Results are about the same to 20% faster traveling north-south on avenues.

But some ask, at what cost? Even restaurants that don't lose customers are finding their costs for deliveries are rising.

"The delivery trucks, they have to come into the zone," said Andrew Rigie of NYC Hospitality Alliance. "They're raising prices on restaurants. They're adding a surcharge to their bills that restaurants have to pay."

Luke Natale takes the Holland Tunnel at least four times a week.

"It hasn't been as much traffic, but is that going to be sustainable?" Natale said. "Is that going to last? Are people going to continue taking the train and other options? Are they just going to start driving again?"

And some New York Republicans say the data doesn't matter.

Lawmakers including Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis visited President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, and discussed the future of congestion pricing.

"As a New Yorker, President Trump understands how damaging congestion pricing will be for our city's economy," she said. "He wants to do what he can to kill congestion pricing if there's a legal angle he will use it."

But for now, Mayor Eric Adams says congestion pricing is the law of the land and just hopes fewer people driving in Manhattan doesn't translate to fewer people enjoying Manhattan.

"I would like them inside the city, spending money in my restaurants and the nightlife," he said. "I want us to analyze the data, see what we need to tweak. What do we need to do better."

