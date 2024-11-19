Congressman Josh Gottheimer vows to keep fighting revived congestion pricing plan

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- With New York's congestion pricing plan set to return soon, New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer continues his fight to stop the program.

Gottheimer -- who has been at the forefront of the opposition against congestion pricing -- on Tuesday said he is stepping up his efforts.

The new congestion pricing plan was announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which would charge a $9 toll for commuters who drive below 60th Street in New York City as opposed to to $15 through 2027. The MTA's board approved the plan on Monday.

Gottheimer acknowledged the revised initiative is just another tax on hardworking people, and will lead to major backups on the George Washington Bridge, while also impacting the health and finances of New Jersey residents.

"So let me say this to all hard-working middle-class families who are struggling to make ends meet, we stopped the congestion tax once, we'll stop it again, game on," Gottheimer said. "In a time of inflation, New York's attempt to whack Jersey families and their own families with another tax is completely and utterly absurd."

The toll is scheduled to start on Jan. 5. However, the revised plan still faces many legal challenges.

Gottheimer also announced last week his bid for New Jersey governor after he won reelection for a fourth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district.

