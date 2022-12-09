New Jersey congressman declares war on NYC's congestion pricing plan

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer is announcing a new bill aimed at combatting the proposed $23 tax to drive into Midtown Manhattan. David Novarro reports.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- One of the most outspoken critics of bringing congestion pricing to New York City plans to introduce new legislation against the plan.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer will announce a new bill aimed at combatting the proposed $23 tax to drive into Midtown Manhattan.

He says the plan will make life more expensive for people who commute to work from New Jersey and surrounding communities in New York.

He also says it will crush families who visit Manhattan during the holidays.

The MTA held a series of six virtual public hearings on its congestion pricing plan in August.

The first was jammed with drivers and others, most of whom blasted the idea and demanded discounts and exemptions.

Congestion pricing calls for tolling drivers between $9 and $23 a day to drive south of 60th Street.

During off-peak hours, the toll would be between $7 and $17. Overnight, the rate would drop to between $5 and $12.

The goal is to raise a billion dollars for subway and bus improvements while also limited congestion in the heart of Manhattan.

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.