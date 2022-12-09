Mayor Adams announces Bronx Metro-North plan to build new stations, 6,000 homes

These stations will be built in Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Van Nest and Hunts Point. Janice Yu has details.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A large infrastructure plan has been set into motion, to bring more mass transit options to the East Bronx.

The mayor announced his Bronx Metro-North plan yesterday, which includes building 6,000 new homes along the route and about 1,500 will be affordable housing.

He also says there will be new jobs and investment into the area as a result.

According to the city, there are nearly 250,000 residents and over 100,000 jobs within half a mile of each of the new stations that will open.

The new stations being built will cut down on commuting times for residents and will make it easier for people to get to the west side of Manhattan.

Not only will the stations cut down on commute times, city officials also say it will bring much needed growth to the area.

Metro-North says it expects some stations to have service every 20 minutes during peak hours and shave off about 50 minutes each way to and from Penn Station.

This will be welcome news for people in Westchester and Connecticut, areas considered transit deserts.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul will be at Friday's groundbreaking. Schumer efforted federal funds for this $2.8 billion project.

