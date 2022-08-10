Congestion pricing projections revealed by MTA: What New York City commuters might pay

The projections were included in an environmental review that includes seven possible tolling scenarios.

NYC commuters could face congestion pricing tolls ranging anywhere from $9 to $23 when the plan goes into effect.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers could face congestion pricing tolls ranging anywhere from $9 to $23 when the plan goes into effect as early as the end of 2023.

The projections were included in an environmental review posted Wednesday morning that includes seven possible tolling scenarios.

None have been decided, with the final tolls to be set following a lengthy review process.

Drivers would pay the peak hour toll of $9 - with peak defined as 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends -- once per day when they exit the West Side Highway or FDR Drive into the congestion pricing zone.

The entire $23 peak fare would be paid by drivers entering the zone from other directions.

That would offset a 100% rebate on the cost of the East River tolls, 100% of the off-peak toll for Port Authority crossings and between 90 to 95% of the peak hour Port Authority toll.

Other tolls, according to models used by the report's authors to study the tolling program, could include the following:

$7 to $17 during off-peak hours; and

$5 to $12 overnight.

Along with only being charged once per day to enter the zone, residents who live south of 60th Street would be able to claim the toll costs on their state income taxes if they make less than $60,000 per year.

Drivers coming from New Jersey through the Lincoln and Holland tunnels could receive a credit for tolls already paid in three of the seven scenarios.

In one of the scenarios studied, drivers using the George Washington Bridge would also receive a credit.

But none of the scenarios would fully credit New Jersey drivers for tolls paid before reaching the congestion pricing zone.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy has said any congestion pricing plan that acts as "a double tax" on New Jersey drivers would be a non starter.

"No way it will happen," Murphy said last week.

