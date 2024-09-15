  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 injured, 1 critically in Bronx shooting

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 15, 2024 2:51AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- One man is in critical condition in a double shooting in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday where Sheridan Ave and McClellan Street meet in the Concourse section.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet and is in stable condition.

No arrests were made.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Father outraged after 5-year-old girl left in van for 3 hours in Queens

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the child's father.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW