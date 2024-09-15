2 injured, 1 critically in Bronx shooting

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- One man is in critical condition in a double shooting in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday where Sheridan Ave and McClellan Street meet in the Concourse section.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet and is in stable condition.

No arrests were made.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

