Man accused of punching 83-year-old after dispute on subway

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man is accused of punching an 83-year-old after the two got into a verbal dispute on the subway.
It happened on a southbound 5 train as it approached the Fulton Street station just after 6 a.m. Friday.
Police say the suspect repeatedly punched the other man in the face.
The victim had to be treated at the hospital.
