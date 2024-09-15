Police officer, up to three others shot at Brownsville, Brooklyn subway station

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One police officer and up to three others were shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn, at the Sutter Ave train station.

The officer was struck in the upper torso and taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

A second officer was also taken to the hospital and was not shot

Three other people were also struck in the gunfire, some of them are believed to be suspects. One of them, a woman, was shot in the head

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

