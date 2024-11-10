Teen fatally shot in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the Bronx.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Oak Terrace in Mott Haven.

Police say the 17-year-old was shot multiple times in the back. He later died at the hospital.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene, but there was no detailed description.

