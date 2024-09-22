Teen shot after fight on MTA bus in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teen was shot after a fight on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

Police say the 15-year-old victim had been fighting with a group on board the bus. All of them got off the bus, and the shooting happened on the street corner.

The victim is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

