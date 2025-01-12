Trio of robbers snatch necklace off man's neck in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are looking for three robbers who snatched a necklace right off a man's neck.
They say the trio pulled a gun on the victim Monday night on St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights. Then, one of them yanked off the necklace worth about $30,000.
The robbers ran away.
The victim was injured but is expected to be okay.
