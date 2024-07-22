Delivery workers can trade in uncertified e-bikes for safer equipment under new NYC program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Delivery workers can trade in uncertified e-bikes and mopeds for safer equipment as part of a $2 million trade-in program announced on Monday.

The workers will get a new e-bike and two new batteries certified by Underwriters Laboratories when they trade in their dangerous e-powered vehicles.

Any non-UL certified e-bike will eligible. Bikes must be traded in along with their batteries.

Any gas or electric moped that lacks a vehicle identification number and can't be registered at the DMV for legal street use will be eligible for trade-in.

The trade-in program will be open to any New Yorker 18 or older who has earned at least $1,500 in the past year delivering food.

"E-bikes are critical tools used by tens of thousands of delivery workers to support our economy. By providing these workers with reliable, safe equipment, we are helping protect this workforce, their neighbors and loved ones, and all New Yorkers who rely on them each day," Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

Applications for trade-ins are expected to open by year's end, after an August public hearing.

Trade-ins are expected to take place next year.

"When used correctly, e-bikes are a convenient, low-cost transportation option that reduce congestion and emissions, and tens of thousands of delivery workers rely on them every day," said Mayor Adams. "But too often, those bikes are powered by unsafe, uncertified batteries that at any minute could combust. That is why we are doing everything in our power to put a stop to these deadly fires and make use of safe lithium-ion batteries more affordable."

RELATED | Art pieces by urban realist Edward Hopper brought to life in Manhattan

CeFaan Kim has more on the exhibit from the Meatpacking District.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.