African Dream Academy to host Mardi Gras gala supporting the education of children in Liberia

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The African Dream Academy will host a gala in support of its mission to empower children in West Africa through education.

The gala, which will celebrate Mardi Gras, is taking place at the Brick Church along Park Avenue on February 27 at 6:30 p.m.

This year's gala theme is "Let the Dream Roll On," and will feature a jazz performance led by saxophonist Geoff Burke, who has played with artists including Harry Connick Jr. Attendees can also expect New Orleans-style food, drink and dancing at the event.

Founded in 2012, the African Dream Academy currently supports the education of 1,500 children ranging from nursery through 12th grade at its tuition-free school in Liberia. Students also have access to free healthcare through a local clinic.

You can learn more about the organization's mission and buy tickets to the gala on the African Dream Academy website.

