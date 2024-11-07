FDNY firefighter seriously injured in Hamilton Heights fire released from hospital

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter that was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Hamilton Heights last week was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Medical staff and members of the FDNY accompanied Christopher Zambrzycki of Engine 58 as he was discharged from Harlem Hospital.

The FDNY firefighter was seriously injured after a fire broke out Friday on the second floor of a six-story building on West 145th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway.

FDNY officials say Zambrzycki took a nasty fall while backing down the stairs.

"Stepped right into a window and then down about 40 feet of a shaft behind the building," said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker.

Zambrzycki was working a hose inside the building and was among the first responders looking for pockets of fire and trapped residents.

Officials determined that a power cord to lamp sparked the six-alarm fire.

The FDNY made a video to remind people to use electrical cords safely.

