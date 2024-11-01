5 people, including firefighter injured in Hamilton Heights apartment fire

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people, including a firefighter were injured in an apartment fire in Hamilton Heights.
Flames broke out just before 3 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the six-story building on W. 145th St. between Amsterdam Ave. and Broadway.
The fire quickly jumped to five-alarms.
All injuries were non-life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
