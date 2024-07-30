New map offers guide to free public bathrooms across New York City

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on the free public bathrooms in Manhattan.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on the free public bathrooms in Manhattan.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on the free public bathrooms in Manhattan.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on the free public bathrooms in Manhattan.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People trying to find a public bathroom in New York City should now feel a big relief.

On Tuesday, maps were handed out by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and TikTok influencer Teddy Siegel in Union Square Park, which show all the free public bathrooms available for use.

"There are some in some areas or other places that have fewer," said Levine. "And lower income places have fewer. East Harlem only has a few there's only one on this map."

150,000 maps were also sent out to residents across Manhattan. He wrote legislation with Brooklyn's Rita Joseph to add another bathroom in each zip code ASAP,

Siegel's page -- got2gonyc -- and other sites have been helping hundreds of thousands of people who had the same dilemma she had just three years ago.

"I nearly had an accident in Times Square in July 2021," added Siegel. "Help one other person."

Levine's office can also send the maps to residents in the mail.

ALSO READ: Tips to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips and tricks to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.