NYC Gridlock Days 2024: Here's when to use alternative means to get around the city

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gridlock Alert Days begin in New York City on Monday with the United Nations General Assembly and continue through the 2024 holiday season.

Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan for the duration of next week.

NYC DOT strongly encourages drivers to use alternative modes of transportation, especially on these days.

Average speeds in Midtown are under 4 miles per hour during the UNGA, officials say.

New Yorkers are encouraged to get around by using regional rail lines, the subway and bus system, ferries, cycling, and walking.

NYC DOT has identified 20 Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.

2024 Gridlock Alert Days are:

Monday, September 23

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Thursday, September 26

Friday, September 27

Wednesday, November 20

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Wednesday, December 4

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Tuesday, December 10

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

If you are a cyclist, based on the success of the temporary bike lane through the tunnel for UNGA over the past four years, NYC DOT is in the process of making the design permanent through a street redesign.

This new jersey barrier-protected bike lane will create an express lane for cyclists and micro-mobility users through a portion of Midtown, officials say.

While that work continues, NYC DOT says it will secure the tunnel lane for cyclist access during the General Assembly next week.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.

