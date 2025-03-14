Street closures, no parking zones for 2025 United Airlines New York City Half

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tens of thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, March 16 for the 13.1 mile race through Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Here's what you need to know about the street closures and no parking zones.

Organized by the New York Road Runners, the United Airlines NYC Half is the world's premier half marathon.

Runners will start near the Brooklyn Museum, passing historic landmarks, diverse neighborhoods and sweeping views of the city en route to the finish line in Central Park. Participants even get to race through Times Square, a location that's closed to traffic only twice a year.

Due to ongoing construction on South Street in Manhattan, runners in this year's United Airlines NYC Half will now cross the Brooklyn Bridge instead of the Manhattan Bridge, marking the first time a NYRR race has ever done so.

The United Airlines NYC Half finish line will close at 2 p.m., approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes after the final participant crosses the start line.

You can learn more about the United Airlines NYC Half on the New York Road Runners website.

2025 UNITED AIRLINES NYC HALF STREET CLOSURES & NO PARKING ZONES

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave 12:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Parkway Service Road from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave 12:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

Washington Ave from Eastern Parkway to Empire Blvd. 12:00 a.m 4:00 p.m.

Classon Ave from Eastern Parkway to President St. 12:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Union St. from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave 12:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

President St from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave 12:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Carrol St from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave 12:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Empire Blvd from Flatbush Ave to Bedford Ave 4:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

Sullivan Place from Washington Ave to Bedford Ave 4:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Eastern Parkway to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd (South Side) 5:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Ave 5:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave from Atlantic Ave to Tillary St 5:30 a.m. 11:45 a.m.

Tillary St from Adams St/Brooklyn Bridge Blvd to Gold St. 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Tillary St from Cadman Plaza to Adams St (Eastbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Adams St (Brooklyn Bridge Blvd) from Fulton St to Brooklyn Bridge (Northbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Jay St from Willoughby St to Tillary St (Northbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Jay Street from Sands St to Tillary St (Southbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Sands St & Jay St from Jay St & Sand St to Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Flatbush Ave extension from Flatbush Ave to Concord St (Southbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Pearl St from Prospect St to Sand St (Southbound) 5:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

BQE: Exit 29 B (Tillary St- Queens) Entrance / Exit Ramps TBD TBD

BQE: Exit 29 (Tillary St - Staten Island) Entrance / Exit Ramps TBD TBD

BQE Exit 28 A Cadman Plaza West/Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp TBD TBD

BQE: Exit 28 B Brooklyn Bridge Exit Ramp TBD TBD

FDR Drive from Brooklyn Bridge to 62 St (Northbound) 5:40 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

FDR Drive from Pearl St Entrance Ramp to Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Manhattan Northbound) 5:40 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

FDR Drive Montgomery St Entrance Ramp off Montgomery St to Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Manhattan bound - North) 7:30 a.m. 5:31 p.m.

FDR Drive: Exit 5 - E Houston St. / Williamsburg Bridge Entrance and Exit Ramps ,br / > (Northbound traffic) 5:40 a.m. 1:30p.m.

Exit 7 - E 20-23rd St. Exit Ramp (Northbound traffic) 5:40 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

Exit 8 - E 34th St/Midtown Tunnel Entrance and Exit Ramps (Northbound traffic) 5:40 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

Exit 9 - E 42nd St (Northbound traffic) 5:40 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

42nd St from 1st Ave to 7th Ave 7:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

7th Ave from 42nd St to 56th St 4:30 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

7th Ave from 56th St to Central Park South 7:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

43rd St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave 3:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

44th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave 3:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

45th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave 3:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

46th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave 3:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m.

Central Park South from Columbus Circle to Grand Army Plaza 7:15 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Central Park West from 59th St to 72nd St 6:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

W 61st St from Broadway to Central Park West 6:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

W 62nd from Broadway to Central Park West 6:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

W 63nd from Broadway to Central Park West 6:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

W 64th from Broadway to Central Park West 6:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

No Parking Zone

Eastern Parkway from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave Friday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza/Plaza St East to Franklin Ave Friday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Washington Ave from Eastern Parkway to Empire Blvd. Friday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Classon Ave from Eastern Parkway to President St. Friday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Union St. from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave Friday 8:00 p.m Sunday 4:00 p.m.

President St from Classon Ave to Franklin Ave Friday 8:00 p.m Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Carrol St from Washington Ave to Franklin Ave/ Dead End Friday 8:00 p.m Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Sullivan Place from Washington Ave to Zenita Thompson Place Friday 8:00 p.m Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Empire Blvd from Flatbush Ave to Bedford Ave Friday 8:00 p.m Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd Sunday 12:01 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

Flatbush Ave from Grand Army Plaza to Tillary St Sunday 12:01 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

42nd St from 1st Ave to 7th Ave Sunday 12:01 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

7th Ave from 42nd St to 59th St Sunday 12:01 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

W 43rd St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave Sunday 3:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

W 44th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave Sunday 3:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

W 45th St from 7th Ave to 6th Ave Sunday 3:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

W 46th St from 7th Ave to Broadway Sunday 3:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

Central Park South from 7th Ave to Columbus Circle Sunday 12:01 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Central Park South from 7th Ave to Grand Army Plaza Sunday 12:01 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Central Park West from 59th St to 67th St Saturday, 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Full details and watch the United Airlines NYC Half here.

