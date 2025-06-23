Dangerous heat hits the Tri-State: New Yorkers asked to conserve energy

An AccuWeather Alert is in place as extreme and dangerous heat takes hold of the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in place as extreme and dangerous heat takes hold of the Tri-State.

The heat wave is supposed to last through the middle of the week, with temperatures flirting with 100 by Tuesday.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for New York City and the Tri-State area through Tuesday.

An Extreme Heat Warning means that the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees or greater.

New York City is already starting to see impacts from the heat wave on Monday morning with more than 6,000 currently without power in parts of Queens.

Con Edison is taking precautions to avoid power outages and is reducing voltage to some customers to try to conserve energy.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States, according to federal climate assessments. Stay inside if possible and remember to stay hydrated.

Cooling centers around the Tri-State are open

New York City cooling centers opened on Sunday. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, or senior centers, that are open to the public during heat emergencies. To find your nearest cooling center, call 311 or visit https://maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center/

Newark's Department of Health's Office of Homeless Services will collaborate with its partners and community-based organizations to help provide overnight shelter for residents with no address. Shelters are activated to remain open during non-traditional hours and to expand their bed capacity. Street outreach workers conduct outreach 24 hours a day, seven days a week, encouraging residents without addresses to enter emergency shelters or visit drop-in or cooling centers.

Nassau County cooling centers are open starting Friday at Cantiague Park and Wantagh Park between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A cooling center at Mitchel Field will be open 24/7.

Connecticut cooling centers will be available throughout the state. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list that will be published online at www.211ct.org.

In Westchester County, pools and beaches are now open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Labor Day.

Signs of heat exhaustion and stroke

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises quickly, which can lead to death. You should call 911 or go to an emergency room if you or someone you know has the following symptoms:

- Hot, dry skin

- Confusion, hallucinations, and disorientation

- Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

- Nausea or vomiting

- Trouble breathing

- Fast, strong pulse

- Weakness

- Dizziness

People can also experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rash. You can learn more about symptoms to look out for on the New York Department of Health Website.

Tips to minimize heat wave impacts on your vehicle

