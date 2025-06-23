Dangerous heat hits the Tri-State: New Yorkers asked to conserve energy

An AccuWeather Alert is in place as extreme and dangerous heat takes hold of the Tri-State
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert is in place as extreme and dangerous heat takes hold of the Tri-State.
The heat wave is supposed to last through the middle of the week, with temperatures flirting with 100 by Tuesday.
As a result, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for New York City and the Tri-State area through Tuesday.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees or greater.
New York City is already starting to see impacts from the heat wave on Monday morning with more than 6,000 currently without power in parts of Queens.
Con Edison is taking precautions to avoid power outages and is reducing voltage to some customers to try to conserve energy.
Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States, according to federal climate assessments. Stay inside if possible and remember to stay hydrated.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises quickly, which can lead to death. You should call 911 or go to an emergency room if you or someone you know has the following symptoms:
- Hot, dry skin
- Confusion, hallucinations, and disorientation
- Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive
- Nausea or vomiting
- Trouble breathing
- Fast, strong pulse
- Weakness
- Dizziness
People can also experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rash. You can learn more about symptoms to look out for on the New York Department of Health Website.
Tips to minimize heat wave impacts on your vehicle
