2 people killed in New York City marking the first homicides of 2025

ByEyewitness News
Wednesday, January 1, 2025 9:42PM
One of the homicides took place in Harlem, the other in the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Even before the sun came up Wednesday morning, New York City had its first two murders of 2025.

The first one happened around 4:20 a.m. when a man was slashed in the neck outside deli at West 137th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The victim was pronounced dead at nearby Harlem Hospital.

A suspect turned himself into police at the 26th Precinct a short time later.

There's no word on what prompted the attack.

About an hour after that incident, a gunman opened fire on a group of people in the Bronx.

Citizen App video shows the scene at East 170th Street and Teller Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police say 46-year-old Mario Fowler was found inside the location with gunshot wounds to both legs.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man, who suffered a graze wound to the chin, was found in front of 1420 Clay Ave. He's in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses say the gunman was in all black with a ski mask.

As for 2024, the NYPD says murders were down 4% compared to 2023, ending the year with 376 killings.

Shootings were down 8%, and the number of shooting victims dropped 5%.

