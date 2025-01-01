2 people killed in New York City marking the first homicides of 2025

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Even before the sun came up Wednesday morning, New York City had its first two murders of 2025.
The first one happened around 4:20 a.m. when a man was slashed in the neck outside deli at West 137th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.
The victim was pronounced dead at nearby Harlem Hospital.
A suspect turned himself into police at the 26th Precinct a short time later.
There's no word on what prompted the attack.
About an hour after that incident, a gunman opened fire on a group of people in the Bronx.
Citizen App video shows the scene at East 170th Street and Teller Avenue in the Claremont section.
Police say 46-year-old Mario Fowler was found inside the location with gunshot wounds to both legs.
He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 23-year-old man, who suffered a graze wound to the chin, was found in front of 1420 Clay Ave. He's in stable condition.
Eyewitnesses say the gunman was in all black with a ski mask.
As for 2024, the NYPD says murders were down 4% compared to 2023, ending the year with 376 killings.
Shootings were down 8%, and the number of shooting victims dropped 5%.
