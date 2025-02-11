Immigration advocates vow to keep eye on Mayor Eric Adams after DOJ's move to halt prosecution

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop the corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams, some immigration advocates are worried about what will come next.

As the environment for migrants in New York shifts, families like Luisana's are coming to the Roosevelt Hotel for information.

Luisana, who migrated from Venezuela, came to ask how to get her daughter into school.

Zara, 7, says she is eager to make new friends, learn English and study everything.

Luisana said her husband has his working papers and was told hers would take six months. When asked if she's afraid things might now change, she said a little, but she has faith in God that everything will turn out OK.

However, doubt is being cast by the Justice Department's extraordinary move to protect Adams from prosecution, which seems primarily motivated by its immigration policy.

The DOJ's letter read in part:

"...the pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams' ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior Administration."

Immigration advocates say the writing is on the wall.

"It's abundantly clear now that Mayor Eric Adams is in the pocket of Donald Trump, and for him to get his get-out-of-jail-free card, they made it abundantly clear that he has agreed to work with them on immigration enforcement in the city," said Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition. "And if that is the case, he is going to be violating local law."

Adams had this to say on Tuesday about his immigration record:

"We moved more than 185,000 migrants through our system and out of our care."

One of those migrants in the system, Luis from Venezuela, arrived in New York 15 days ago after crossing the Rio Grande near El Paso.

After applying for asylum, he was told working papers would take six months. He is worried but said if you are deported, there is nothing you can do.

Immigration advocates say they are keeping a close eye on Adams and will work with the City Council to legally challenge violations to pro-migrant bills it has passed - including the one that specifically bars non-local law enforcement from entering any city-run buildings, including schools and hospitals.

