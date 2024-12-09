Powerball ticket worth $256M sold at Queens supermarket

FLUSHING, Queens -- If you recently played the Powerball lottery, check your tickets,

A winning ticket, worth a staggering $256 million, was sold on Saturday night at a supermarket in Queens.

According New York Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket at 25-03 Parsons Boulevard.

This marks the state's first Powerball win since 2020.

If the winner opts for the lumpsum payment, they could still take home $123.5 million.

The winning numbers were:

1, 31, 43, 55, 57, and red Powerball 22

.

