2025 New York City Lunar New Year Parade: What to know about the Year of the Snake celebration

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the 27th annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 1 p.m.

The parade will start in Little Italy and march through the main streets of Chinatown, ending on Broome Street near Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Festival booths will be set up along Bayard Street between Mott Street and Mulberry Street for event attendees.

Viewers can expect a colorful celebration featuring floats, bands and performers representing different communities and cultures. Event organizers anticipate more than 25,000 people to take part in the procession.

The event, organized by Better Chinatown USA, will mark the culmination of celebrations that kicked off on January 29, the first day of the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar.

Last month, families and community members packed the streets of Chinatown for a firecracker festival commemorating the first day of the new year.

The Lunar New Year is a time-honored family holiday to welcome good fortune and a long, healthy life, and also make lots of noise to scare away a legendary sea monster that would bring the opposite of that.

Red is the color of good luck, and everything has meaning -- even food -- from noodles to citrus fruits, to spring rolls and dumplings, which specifically represent comfort and prosperity.

Many Asian communities worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year. In Chinese, it is known as "Chunjie" or Spring Festival, while other names for the new year include Vietnamese Tet, Korean Seollal and Tibetan Losar.

The new year calendar cycles through 12 zodiac signs, including the snake. In 2024, people celebrated the Year of the Dragon.

In terms of the meaning behind the zodiac signs, the Year of the Snake represents wisdom and adaptability, which are good things to think about going into this new year.

