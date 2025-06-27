Andrew Cuomo to stay in race despite Zohran Mamdani primary win, Adams launches reelection campaign

Phil Taitt reports on the New York City race for mayor.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Contenders for City Hall have their eyes set on November as they place their bid for New York City mayor.

It appears the gloves are off between Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and Mayor Eric Adams, who announced his reelection bid Thursday.

Also, it appears former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who fell short in the primary, is still deciding whether he will run as independent as we head into November.

The former governor expected to wait until Tuesday when he'll get a first look at the rank choice voting results.

Friday, the Board of Elections does have a deadline set for candidates to remove themselves from the ballot.

It is not expected that Cuomo will take that step.

Thursday, Mayor Adams had an enthusiastic and engaging kickoff for his reelection bid on the steps of City Hall.

Many of his supporters from around the boroughs in the faith community, including Rev. Daughtry, stood by his side, fired up saying, "Four more years."

While there may have been prayer, it is a political race, and it kicked into high gear as Mayor Adams appeared on Don Lemons show, calling Mamdani an antisemite, establishing where the race is headed, and a campaign led differently than the former governor.

The young, charismatic assembly member who drummed up much support has quite the road ahead of him.

He's up against political heavyweights like Mayor Adams and former Governor Cuomo, who might challenge him yet again in the general election.

Mamdani was on CNN Thursday, where he watched a rap video of himself from 2017. He tried to laugh it off.

But he will need to defend his stance on immigration and his limited partnership with ICE.

The mayoral primary is expected to be officially certified by July 15.