New York City Mayor Adams denied matching funds for reelection bid

Dan Krauth has the latest developments on Mayor Adams' campaign.

Dan Krauth has the latest developments on Mayor Adams' campaign.

Dan Krauth has the latest developments on Mayor Adams' campaign.

Dan Krauth has the latest developments on Mayor Adams' campaign.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Campaign Finance Board is denying public matching funds for Mayor Eric Adams' reelection bid.

Nineteen candidates were given matching funds for their 2025 campaigns but Adams was not one of them.

In what will be a big blow to his campaign, the finance board voted not to give Adams any public tax funds moving forward for his re-election campaign.

The board rarely gives public comment as to why a candidate is not getting funds but they made a rare exception.

The board chair said it's in the public interest that he speaks out about the reasoning behind the decision.

"After thoroughly reviewing all available information, including the details of the indictment of Mayor Adams, the board has determined that there is reason to believe the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching funds program in violation of law, including the campaign Finance Act and board rules," he said.

Eyewitness News has reported about how the mayor has not tied-up financial loose ends from his last campaign.

We obtained the finance board draft audit of the mayor's 2021 campaign expenses.

It shows Adams' campaign failed to document more than 2.2 million dollars in expenses.

The finance board said his campaign has failed to hand over the proper documents into his campaign finances.

We reached out to the mayor's spokesperson who said they're still accessing what happened but stressed that "at this time" they're not allocating funds. That could change in the New Year

The board also took action implementing new training requirements for campaigns.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.