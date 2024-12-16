President-elect Trump says he will 'look at' pardon for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said in a far-ranging news conference that he would consider pardoning embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing federal fraud and corruption charges.

"Yeah I would," consider pardoning Adams, Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, before saying that he was not familiar with the specifics of the charges Adam is facing.

Adams is accused of accepting flight upgrades and other luxury travel perks valued at $100,000 along with illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals looking to buy his influence. Multiple members of his administration have also come under investigation, including Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor and longtime aide to Mayor Adams, who announced Sunday that she is resigning from her post.

A grand jury in Lower Manhattan has been hearing evidence against Lewis-Martin and could vote on an indictment as soon as this week.

On Monday, Lewis-Martin's attorney Arthur Aidala said charges are expected against his client this week, saying "we are pretty certain that one day this week we are going to be appearing in court at 100 Centre Street."

Aidala said he was "seriously contemplating" having Lewis-Martin testify before the grand jury Monday morning, but "it seems like a foregone conclusion that an indictment will be handed down no matter what."

"The way they are connecting the dots is just not the truth," Aidala said.

Lewis-Martin also delivered an impassioned defense of her career in public service at her attorney's Midtown office.

"I am being falsely accused of something. I don't know exactly what it is, but I know that I was told that it is something that is illegal, and I have never done anything that is illegal in my capacity in government," she said.

The investigation into Lewis Martin and several other people centers around the city's leasing of commercial properties. It came to light when she returned from a trip to Japan in September and her phones were seized at the airport and her Brooklyn home searched.

The investigation, by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, is separate from the ongoing federal investigation into the mayor.

As for the mayor himself, the New York City Campaign Finance Board denied public matching funds for his reelection bid on Monday.

Nineteen candidates were given matching funds for their 2025 campaigns but Adams was not one of them.

The board rarely gives public comment as to why a candidate is not getting funds but they made a rare exception.

The board chair said it's in the public interest that he speaks out about the reasoning behind the decision.

"After thoroughly reviewing all available information, including the details of the indictment of Mayor Adams, the board has determined that there is reason to believe the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching funds program in violation of law, including the campaign Finance Act and board rules," Frederick P. Schaffer, board chair, said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.