Adams is set to meet with Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Friday

Mayor Adams discusses police on New York City subway trains, mental health and more in Q&A

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul's push to increase the number of police officers in the subway is a very big deal for New Yorkers, including Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor joined Eyewitness News on Thursday to discuss a number of key city issues, including the planned increase in police presence.

Mayor Adams called the move to have two officers on every subway train at night "so important," calling the omni-presence of the blue uniform as a comfort to passengers.

The mayor also discussed the issue of mental health in the city, and the money being allocated to help give those individuals the care they need.

Finally, Mayor Adams said he was still uncertain about whether or not he would attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday, considering that it is Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. He said he's still sorting it out.

Shortly after his interview with Eyewitness News, it was revealed that Adams will indeed be making a trip -- a separate one to Mar-a-Lago on Friday, when he will meet with Trump.

It's not clear what the subject of the meeting is at this time, but in statement from New York City Deputy Mayor of Communications Fabien Levy, she said "Mayor Adams will sit down with President-elect Trump and discuss New Yorkers' priorities."

"Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers - and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success," Levy said in the statement.

