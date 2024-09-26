New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted in federal corruption investigation: sources

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to sources familiar with the matter.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that remain sealed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Adams responded to the indictment in a statement released Wednesday night.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target-and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit," he said.

The police officer turned politician along with members of his inner circle has spent nearly a year under the cloud of federal investigations.

His cell phones were seized and, in recent weeks, the residences of some of his closest confidants were searched by federal agents working on several related corruption probes.

The mayor two weeks ago, accepted the resignation of Edward Caban, his handpicked police commissioner, after the authorities issued a subpoena for his phones.

The mayor's chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, stepped down. This week, the schools chancellor, David Banks, announced plans to retire at the end of the year. Banks had also turned over his phone to federal authorities.

Banks's younger brothers, Philip, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Terence, also had their phones seized. David Banks's fiancée, Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, had her phone seized as well.

Adams has said that, as a former police officer, he has always followed the rules. He has also said he has known of no "misdoings" within his administration.

The FBI seized Adams' electronic devices as part of an investigation into whether his 2021 mayoral campaign's fundraising. Other investigations have focused on city contracts and enforcement of regulations governing bars and clubs.

Only the second African-American to lead the nation's largest city, Adams had been hailed as the vanguard of a new generation of Democratic leader who could both support law enforcement and chart a progressive course coming out of a city-crushing pandemic.

He has led the city through a remarkable drop in violent crime after a COVID-era surge that led business leaders and residents to complaint that New York was collapsing toward the bad old days of the 1980s.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

