Mayor Adams' chief counsel Lisa Zornberg leaving her post

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City Hall's Chief Counsel, Lisa Zornberg is leaving her post from Mayor Adams' Office.

Zornberg has served as the lead attorney for both the mayor and City Hall since July 2023.

Her departure comes as federal authorities appear to be widening their investigation into people around the mayor.

Zornberg released a statement saying she strongly supports Adams' work.

"I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers."

A statement from Adams thanks Zornberg and says he will name an interim replacement in the coming days.

Adams said,

"We appreciate all the work Lisa has done for our administration and, more importantly, the city over the past 13 months. These are hard jobs and we don't expect anyone to stay in them forever. We wish Lisa all the best in her future endeavors. The other senior members of the counsel's team will remain in their roles to ensure the office continues to fully operate without issue, and we expect to name an acting chief counsel in the coming days."

