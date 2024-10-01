NYC Mayor Eric Adams' top aide Tim Pearson is latest senior member to leave administration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of Eric Adams' closest aides resigned late Monday, just days after the New York City Mayor was indicted on corruption charges.

Timothy Pearson is the fifth senior member of the administration to announce his departure in the past three weeks.

Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the police department, served as a senior advisor on public safety to the mayor.

He's been named in multiple lawsuits as he's currently under investigation by another City agency for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants.

The FBI had seized his phone a month ago and served him a subpoena.

Pearson adds to a list of resignations from Adams camp, including former police commissioner Edward Caban, schools chancellor David Banks, chief legal advisor Lisa Sternberg, and health commissioner Ashwin Vasan.

As for the mayor, he's vowing to serve the city and defend his innocence despite facing a number of charges.

Adams pled not guilty last week to charges including bribery, wire fraud, and accepting improper campaign donations.

On Monday his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case that they say prosecutors failed to prove.

Prosecutors claim the mayor took bribes and allegedly pressured the City's fire department to open a Turkish consulate building without a safety inspection.

Adams is expected to be back in court on Wednesday.

