Mayor Adams losing patience amid federal investigation into his administration

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced another round of the same questions surrounding the ongoing federal investigations involving his administration.

"I'm not going to keep having daily updates over and over and over again," Mayor Adams said. "You know how many times we've been asked that question?"

Adams sounded exasperated during his weekly Q &A session at City Hall on Tuesday, as the mayor fielded the same questions about the ongoing federal investigations.

"We know what you know," he said. "Again, I'm not going back and forth on questions that I am asked or answered over and over again."

Adams believes his accomplishments are being overshadowed, but the fact is, his chief counsel said she could no longer defend Adams, and his police commissioner resigned after subpoenas were served on him, the schools chancellor, two deputy mayors, a top mayoral adviser and a private consultant, among others.

The investigations are broadly focused on the NYPD's nightlife enforcement practices, and influence peddling in awarding city contracts.

So far, the mayor's most prominent political opponents are not demanding his resignation. Among them, City Comptroller Brad Lander, who's recommending stricter oversight practices.

"Look, this is why I'm running to replace him," Lander said. "We don't know what's in all the investigations. And I would like to have more information. But it is, this is, a City Hall in crisis."

It's a criticism the mayor shrugged-off Tuesday afternoon.

"He's been saying that, you know, just about every other day since we've been in office," Adams said. "But when you do an analysis, you see crime is down, jobs are up. Housing is being built. No, 10 months ago, my phones were taken. And you look at what has happened in those 10 months. It's right up there. We are moving this city forward."

The mayor admitted the public is right to be concerned, but repeated his prediction that the investigation will clear him.

