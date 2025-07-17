New York City Mayor Adams takes aim at Cuomo, Mamdani in sit down interview with Bill Ritter

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fresh off a a blockbuster legal accusation from his former police commissioner on Wednesday, and some major endorsements on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams sat down one-on-one with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter as the New York City mayoral race heats up.

Adams, a former long-time officer and then later captain in the NYPD, picked up key endorsements from police and corrections officers on Thursday.

The groups are calling the endorsement a united front, with a mayor who has stood with them.

It comes a day after Adams announced his campaign earned $1.5 million since June.

With so much happening in this unusual mayor's race, Bill Ritter sat down late Thursday afternoon at Gracie Mansion, and interviewed Mayor Adams at length.

Among the issues that were discussed was why Adams won't pledge to get out of the race, saying he thinks Andrew Cuomo would be worse for the city than Zohran Mamdani.

