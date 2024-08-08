New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks politics, rats, weather and more with Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Eyewitness News to talk about some of the questions on the minds of New Yorkers.

He touched on topics ranging from politics, weather and even trash bins in the Big Apple.

First Adams was asked about who might replace Laura Kavanagh as the FDNY commissioner after she became the first woman to lead the department in its 157-year history.

"We're down to three individuals who are extremely competent to continue the work that Laura has really started," Adams said. "Really appreciated her taking this difficult challenge and shattering the glass ceiling like so many other women in our administration."

Adams said he will be announcing her successor soon, but he wanted to allow Kavanagh to finish out her time with the FDNY.

The mayor also touched on politics and the newly formed Democratic presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

He said he is excited about the ticket and believes they bring an "authentic style" that people are looking for.

One of the biggest issues facing New York continues to be the migrant crisis.

"The border issue is a major issue, not only for cities like New York, but even Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, Denver to name a few," Adams said. "It's important for not only the White House, but Congress, to come together. We must have real immigration reform so we can allow people to take the next steps in their journey."

And Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg got a weather-related question in too. He asked about the experimental use of drones during weather emergencies and if it was successful.

"First of all, I'm a fan, no one does the weather like you, and so it's exciting to talk with you," Adams gushed to Goldberg.

He explained how the drones were used to notify residents of upcoming rain and severe weather.

"What we found is that we have NotifyNYC, we use social media, we use all of these methods but we have to be honest with ourselves, not everyone is on social media, not everyone signs up for NotifyNYC, we noticed that when we put the drones up and make a notification, it pierces through all of the noise and interaction that people normally receive," Adams said.

He believes the drone announcements actually allow people to pause and take notice and he said the response has been amazing.

"We're going to continue to find ways to make these notifications utilizing the drones, it's inexpensive, pennies on the dollars to operate, but it can really get the communication out," he said.

Finally, the Eyewitness News team asked Adams about the city's new rules for trash bins and pick-up. His administration released a cheeky new informercial this week about the city's new bins.

"I don't know if you know it, but I hate rats," Adams said. "Just about every New Yorker who has come in contact with one would tell you how traumatic that experience is."

He said along with Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Rat Czar Kathleen Corradi, they found the plastic bags are the real source of the problem, they are the "all-you-can-eat buffets that rats enjoy," so they believe they found a way to get low-cost bins out on the sidewalks instead.

He believes they are the way of the future.

"We're behind the rest of the globe, European countries laugh at us when we say plastic bags, it's time to get these bags off our streets and really alleviate if not eradicate our rodent problem," Adams said.

Adams said by November, 70% of the city's trash will be containerized.

----------

