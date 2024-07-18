Up Close: FDNY Commissioner Kavanagh on why she is leaving

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Laura Kavanagh made history in New York City nearly two years ago, becoming the first woman commissioner of the FDNY, the country's largest fire department.

In her first television interview, Kavanagh told Eyewitness News why she's decided to leave, this - after 10 years working for the department.

She told Bill Ritter that it's not because of some of the old-guard men not accustomed to a woman in charge.

Hard working, and well liked by most, Kavanagh took the deadly controversy of improper lithium-ion batteries, and helped make them illegal in New York City, and soon, across the country.

You can see more of Bill's interview with the soon-to-be former fire commissioner on Up Close, this Sunday at 11 a.m. on Channel 7, or you can watch it anytime, right here.

Bill Ritter talks to outgoing FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh on Up Close (full interview)

