Mayor Eric Adams waives this week's federal court appearance amid medical testing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will have a number of doctors' appointments and undergo routine medical testing to determine why he is not feeling well.

A spokesperson said the 64-year-old mayor is still making phone calls and conducting the city's business, but he wont be doing public events while taking care of his health.

The mayor will not have his weekly off-topic Q &A news conference Tuesday, and his scheduled appearance Wednesday in his federal court case has been waived.

That hearing is about classified evidence.

"In the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day," the administration expects First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, the second-in-command at City Hall, to serve as "acting mayor."

If a mayor is temporarily unable to "discharge the powers and duties of the office," the public advocate Jumaane Williams is supposed to take over the mayoral reins with limited authority under local law.

Adams has faced past health battles. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2016, temporarily suffering vision loss and prompting a lifestyle change. He became a pescatarian, pivoting plant-based foods only to improve his health.

The mayor was spotted in the Soundview Houses in the Bronx Thursday night. Before that, he appeared Wednesday night at a townhall meeting in Corona, Queens, and earlier in that day, he was at a news briefing on gun seizures in Harlem. He also rode the L train Tuesday night to promote more police officers on subway trains.

He was supposed to deliver remarks at a ribbon-cutting event at the Altneu Synagogue on the Upper East Side on Sunday night, but canceled.

At this point, the only thing on the mayors public schedule for Monday is a daily morning meeting with senior administration officials.

