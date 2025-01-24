Neighborhood Eats: Valla Table offers authentic taste of Thailand in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to a restaurant offering a taste of Thailand in Manhattan.

Valla Table is a Hell's Kitchen eatery serving authentic, elevated Thai cuisine since 2020.

Chef and owner Chuck Valla spent more than 10 years as a private chef in New York before opening his own restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After COVID hit, all of my reservations from my clients for the entire year was cancelled because no one knows how it's going to last long," Valla said. "So I was like, maybe this is the time for me to do something new or something different."

Valla says he grew up in his family's kitchen, and that his restaurant pays tribute to his mom and grandma, both of whom taught him how to cook.

In fact, he says he frequently travels to Thailand to make sure the ingredients used in his dishes are fresh and authentic.

Valla says one of the most personal dishes on his restaurant's menu is Mom's Pad Thai.

"My mom know that I don't like Pad Thai because Pad Thai is way too sweet for my palette. So, mom tried to reduce the amount of sugar so that it's not way too sweet," Valla said. "That's how I actually remember my mom's Pad Thai, and so I kind of created that into my dish to honor my mom."

Another one of Valla's signature dishes involves curry.

"Instead of serving curry with noodles, I use the crab meat and I create this rice roll. So, I stuff the crab meat inside the rice roll and then I have the curry on the side and pour the curry on top of the rice rolls, like dumplings," he said.

The restaurant also serves a traditional rice salad originating from southern Thailand. The dish comes with steamed Jasmine rice, sides dishes like fresh herbs and seasonal fruit, all mixed with a special sauce.

Valla says he believes his many years of working as a private chef in the city has allowed him to pick up on what New Yorkers like to eat when it comes to Thai food.

After working with so many clients with different dietary restrictions, Valla hopes customers view his restaurant's dishes as a menu for all.

"I want anyone who has any problem with eating can enjoy my food. Everything for everyone," Valla said.

