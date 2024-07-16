New York City officials checking out reports of loud noise in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials are checking out reports in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens of a loud noise.

NYCEM said they are aware of the reports and there are no reported impacts to the city at this time.

The city is also aware there are similar reports in New Jersey.

Few other details were known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

