New York City's outdoor dining program begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Restaurants across New York City can finally begin serving meals to patrons in their sidewalk and roadway eating spaces.

They were once a staple of the pandemic, but those outdoor dining sheds disappeared in November as new rules went into effect in the city.

Despite many restaurants receiving the green light to start building, hundreds face mounting pressure to offer a complete dining experience as they have not been approved to serve liquor.

Of the approved 617 roadway cafes, only seven have approved liquor licenses.

That's because the state liquor authority is "assessing the impact" of these conditional approvals for outdoor and roadway dining and how it issues liquor licenses.

Some lawmakers are calling for outdoor dining to be year-round.

"So many cities around the world you can eat in the street. We can't restrict these rules. The city put too many rules that make outdoor dining too expensive. We have to be a pro streetscape and a pro open streets city and state," Assembly Member Tony Simone said.

For now, alcohol at those unapproved locations will not be served as the city works to make it possible.

The New York State Liquor Authority is set to hold a full board meeting on Wednesday.

